/Angry Birds Movie 3 trailer: Red's next adventure of juggling between parenting and saving the world

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3, offering fans a fresh look at Red's next chapter. The latest installment in the popular animated franchise, it will showcase how a group of three navigate an adventure that blends high-stakes action with the challenges of parenthood.

Trailer of Angry Birds Movie 3; netizens' reaction

The trailer reveals that Red's greatest challenge is no longer protecting Bird Island from invading pigs but raising his children alongside Silver. As a mysterious new danger threatens both Bird Island and Piggy Island, Red reunites with Chuck, Bomb and familiar allies for another globe-trotting mission.

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Along with returning voices Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride, the film welcomes newcomers including Emma Myers, Walker Scobell, Keke Palmer, Lily James, MrBeast and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Soon after the release of the trailer, fans took to the comment section to give their views. One user wrote, "I did not know Red has kids, and I did not know Red is married." Another user wrote, "I'm so glad they used the music from that Sonic Shorts volume." "Fountain of wisdom", wrote the third user.

All about The Angry Birds Movie 3

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is based on the Angry Birds franchise. It is helmed by John Rice from a screenplay of Thurop Van Orman. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and Danny McBride reprise their roles from the previous Angry Birds films, while Emma Myers, Walker Scobell, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson, Lily James, and Keke Palmer all join the voice cast in new roles.