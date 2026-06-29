/Shocking! Priyadarshan exits Hera Pheri 3, says, ' It will never hit the screen due to..'

Hera Pheri 3 is not happening anytime soon, and this is probably the saddest news for fans of the much-loved franchise. Since it was announced, the third part of the franchise has repeatedly faced ups and downs. Now comes the biggest setback: the exit of director Priyadarshan himself.

The Hindi version of the movie is stuck in a legal tussle, and amid all this, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has revealed that the movie is progressing, but not with the original director. The Bhooth Bangla director agreed, but he also said that Hera Pheri 3 will never hit screens.

Priyadarshan steps out of Hera Pheri 3

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The director, who never shies away from sharing details related to his projects, has also confirmed that he is no longer part of the movie he has been associated with for years.

Speaking to HT City, the actor confirmed that he's not part of the project, and said, ''. “What Firoz has said, is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at the present.''

However, the director added that he is uncertain about the project itself, shockingly stating that Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to legal and personal conflicts.

“To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant.”

Hera Pheri, the first Hindi version, was directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), directed by Siddique Lal.

What Firoz Nadiadwala has said?

In a separate interview, Firoz said that Priyadarshan is not a part of the third installment.

Hera Pheri 3 controversy

The movie, set to reunite the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, has mostly been in the headlines for its controversies. After Paresh Rawal’s exit and subsequent return, the movie found itself in legal trouble after production house Seven Arts International approached the Madras High Court over the rights to Hera Pheri, a remake of the 1989 Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking. The company has filed a case against producer Firoz Nadiadwala, claiming he was only permitted to make one Hindi version of the original.