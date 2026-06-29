/Flex X Cop 2: Makers of Ahn Bo Hyun-Jung Eun Chae action-comedy drama announce premiere date

South Korean drama Flex X Cop will be returning with a second season. Much to the excitement of fans, the makers of the action-comedy crime show have announced the premiere date. Starring Ahn Ho Hyun in the lead role as the immature chaebol, who becomes an police detective, the first season had received praise for its action and incredible character chemistry.

When will Flex X Cop season 2 premiere?

The production house, which is backing the second season of Flex X Cop, SBS, took to its official Instagram account to give an update on it by sharing three posts separately, including cast and script reading photos. In one post, it introduced a new cast member, actress Jung Eun Chae, with a photo. Along with the photo, the caption read, 'Young and Rich Wealthy X Detective An Bo Hyun. NEW Partner Veteran Team Leader Jung Eun Chae.' The 'Chaebol X Detective 2' script reading scene revealed. ' SBS new Friday and Saturday drama <Wealth X Detective 2> First broadcast on August 7 [Fri] 9:50 pm."

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Another post revealed the whole cast and wrote in the caption, "Energy-filled NEW powerful team's chemistry FLEX. 'Chaebol X Detective 2' script reading scene revealed."

All about Flex X Cop

The first season of Flex X Cop is based on the format created by Sreda and a remake of the 2015 Russian television series Silver Spoon. It featured Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ji Hyun, Kang Sang Jun, Kim Shin Bo, Kwak Si Yang, and others.