/Waiting to watch Spring Fever? 7 must-watch k-dramas of Ahn Bo Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun has delivered some of his best works in recent times. The South Korean actor has showcased his versatility, be it playing a villainous role or being a lover boy. From Itaewon Class to My Lovely Boxer, Ahn Bo Hyun has established himself as one of the best actors. As Spring Fever is scheduled to release in a few days, here are a few of the popular K-dramas you shouldn't miss.
The 2020 show tells the story of an ex-con and his friends fighting to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality.
The show tells the story of a soldier belonging to the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon. However, their relationship is short-lived, as their professions keep them apart. In the show Ahn Bo Hyun played the role of Sergeant First Class Im Gwang-nam (a.k.a. Piccolo).
Her Private Life tells the story of Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator who hides an intense adoration of singer Cha Shi-an under her professional persona. One day, the museum's new director takes an interest in her after learning her secret. Ahn Bo Hyun played the role of an Olympic silver medalist in judo who opens his own gym and becomes an instructor. After his single mother abandoned him in the hospital, Deok-mi's mother took him in and raised him with Deok-mi as family. He harbours secret love for Deok-mi.
Kairos tells the story of a man who is enjoying the peak of his career, while behind the scenes he is shattered after his child goes missing and his wife dies by suicide. Desperate for help, he approaches a young girl in the past. Ahn Bo Hyun played the role of Seo Do-gyun.
It tells the story of cells in Yumi's head that control all her thoughts, but after a failed relationship, her love cell falls into a coma. Now the other cells have to work hard to wake up and awaken love in Yumi. Ahn Bo Byun played the role of male lead, Goo Wong.
The South Korean drama tells the story of Do Bae-man and Cha Woo-in, two military prosecutors who work together to fight corruption in their organization and seek vengeance against sinister individuals. Ahn Bo Hyun played the role of Captain Do Bae-man, a military prosecutor who tried to avoid military service by getting expelled from his high school after the death of his parents in a car accident 20 years ago. Secretly, he investigates the culprit behind his parents' death.
The fantasy romance tells the story of Ban Ji-eum, who can remember all her past lives and sets out to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which was cut tragically short. Ahn Bo Hyun played the role of Moon Seo-ha: the heir of a rich family who suffers from trauma after a car accident. He is the executive director of MI Hotel's strategic planning team.
The crime thriller show revolves around a fun-loving wealthy youth who gets involved in a perplexing incident and joins a violent crime investigation team, encountering danger and unexpected allies along the way. Ahn Bo Hyun played the role of Jin I-soo, an immature third-generation chaebol turned detective who loves having fun. He catches criminals by mobilizing not only his enormous wealth and personal connections of the chaebol family, but also his brilliant brainpower and various activity skills acquired while having fun.
Spring Fever is an upcoming show based on the webtoon novel of the same name by Baek Min-a. It depicts the story of a woman who leaves Seoul after a heartbreak and meets a man who changes her life.