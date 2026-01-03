/Waiting to watch Spring Fever? 7 must-watch k-dramas of Ahn Bo Hyun

Her Private Life tells the story of Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator who hides an intense adoration of singer Cha Shi-an under her professional persona. One day, the museum's new director takes an interest in her after learning her secret. Ahn Bo Hyun played the role of an Olympic silver medalist in judo who opens his own gym and becomes an instructor. After his single mother abandoned him in the hospital, Deok-mi's mother took him in and raised him with Deok-mi as family. He harbours secret love for Deok-mi.