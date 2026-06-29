/Parasite star Choi Woo Shik clarifies racism claims; Here's what happened

South Korean actor Choi Woo Shik, best known for his roles in Train to Busan, Parasite, Our Beloved Summer, Fight For My Way and Rooftop Prince, among others, is grabbing headlines for recently getting caught up in racism allegations. In the latest update, Choi Woo Shik has addressed the matter with a statement on social media.

What was the controversy all about? Choi Woo Shik's statement

The controversy stemmed from a black fan sharing a video from the AMI Paris Fashion show, in which

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She claimed that Choi Woo Shik ignored her autograph request while interacting with other fans nearby. Moreover, she stated that she was the only Black person in her section and questioned if racial bias played a role, which led to major discussion on the internet.

The discussion remains divided, with some accepting the actor's explanation while others believe the original fan's concerns should not be dismissed. However, additional videos were taken at the event, which later circulated on social media, showing Choi smiling, interacting with, and signing autographs for other Black fans.

In response to the allegations, Choi Woo Shik shared a statement on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Sorry if I missed you! I tried to sign as many autographs as I could, but time was just too short. I really hope we can meet again next time,” with a smiley emoji.

In a social media post, she acknowledged the actor's message and noted her understanding that fan events typically run on a tight schedule. "I appreciate the statement and understand these events operate on a strict timeline," she wrote. However, she added that the apology did not alter her personal experience. "While I hold no ill feelings, I trust my own perspective. The interaction provided me with all the clarity I needed about where to focus my energy and support in the future," she stated. She ended her message positively, wishing everyone well and expressing hope that we all strive to treat ourselves and each other with respect and dignity.

All about Choi Woo Shik

Choi Woo Shik is a renowned South Korean actor. Born in Seoul, at the age of ten he migrated to Vancouver with his family, where he spent the next ten years of his life. He made his acting debut in the period drama The Duo in 2011. Later he made his big-screen debut as a supporting character in the films Flu and Secretly, Greatly.