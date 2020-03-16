Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'The Batman' shoot halts, 'James Bond' actress Olga tests positive for COVID-19

The Hollywood entertainment industry like every other industry is suffering because of COVID-19. Top story today is 'James Bond' actress Olga testing positive.

Read our top 5 picks of the day:

Former 'James Bond' actress Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

Ukrainian-born model and actress Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she has been suffering for the past week.

Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' production halts amid coronavirus scare

After the release date of the upcoming James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ was postponed until November, another big Hollywood production faces roadblock courtesy coronavirus scare. Among the many other films and shows that are suffering because of restrictions owing to coronavirus, ‘The Batman’ production and pre-production have been halted.

Tom Hanks respectfully trolled for using too much vegemite while in quarantine

The Australians have good reason to troll Tom Hanks apparently. Ever since the Hollywood star revealed that he and wife have both tested positive in coronavirus scare and are in quarantine, getting treated from the virus -- there have been news on his health updates.

Brad Pitt skipped BAFTAs due to his daughter's surgery

Brad Pitt skipped the BAFTAs in February this year to attend to his daughter who underwent a surgery. Multiple media reports have stated that Pitt missed the prestigious award ceremony to be near his family.

Hit by coronavirus fears, North America box office near 20-year low

Under the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak, the North American box office had its lowest weekend ticket sales in two decades as viewers stayed home and some theaters limited their capacities to ensure patrons could sit near empty seats, industry watchers said.

