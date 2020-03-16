Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' production halts amid coronavirus scare

After the release date of the upcoming James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ was postponed until November, another big Hollywood production faces roadblock courtesy coronavirus scare. Among the many other films and shows that are suffering because of restrictions owing to coronavirus, ‘The Batman’ production and pre-production have been halted.

Warner Bros., in its new announcement, has suspended work on ‘The Batman’ that was in production in London since January. It has also stopped work on all other live-action features for the moment.

In a statement, the studio said, "Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will hiatus filming for two weeks beginning today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely."

The suspension comes as the production was about to undergo a location change and move to Liverpool.

On Friday, Disney suspended all live-action productions, including ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Marvel Studios' ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. Sony paused pre-production on action-comedy ‘The Man from Toronto’ Saturday, while Netflix is putting ‘Red Notice’ at a halt.

‘The Batman’ stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. The film is directed by Matt Reeves and the cast also includes Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City DA Gil Colson.

The film was in news recently when Matt shared a few on-set pictures, featuring the Batmobile, Batman’s suit and more.

