'The Batman': Check out the first look of Robert Pattinson as caped crusader with his Batmobile

Director Matt Reeves gave Batman fans a huge surprise Wednesday as he revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader alongside his Batmobile.

The 53-year-old director shared the pictures of the vehicle as he introduced it as, ''#TheBatman''.

In the images, the vehicle appeared to be an enhanced version of what we have seen before, with an exposed engine and more. Robert Pattinson who plays the eponymous superhero in the film is seen standing beside the famous Batmobile.

Earlier this year, 'The Batman' makers revealed Robert Pattinson's first look as 'Batman', where he is seen sporting full Batsuit.

Matt Reeves and crew kickstarted the shooting of the reboot.

The film will also feature Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano is set to play the Riddler.



The first movie in the upcoming trilogy, is set to open in theatres on June 25, 2021.