In pics: Robert Pattinson starrer 'Batman' set photos, videos leaked

With the scheduled release date for 'The Batman' coming closer, we now have our hands on some leaked pictures and videos from the set of Matt Reeves' directorial. The leaked stills from the sets of the upcoming DC superhero film has a stunt double of Robert Pattinson's caped crusader riding a motorbike.

In a short clip that surfaced online, a batman double can be seen riding the bat motorcycle before tumbling off it. Watch the video here:

The leaked clip shows a vintage-looking motorcycle or the Batpod with a half-cowl that bear a resemblance to bat ears. The handlebar provides wide enough space. The Batpod also boasts a wide front wheel and super-wide tyre on the rear.

The stunt double:

Earlier, in a screen test video revealed by the director, Batman’s suit, that people fondly call a Batsuit was visible. The footage is dark and has shades of red and black to have a noir effect possibly. The video has a music score by composer Michael Giacchino.

'The Batman' will have Robert Pattinson play the eponymous role while Zoë Kravitz will play the Catwoman. Jeffrey Wright will essay Batman's ally Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis is set to portray Alfred Pennyworth. Paul Dano will feature as the villain - the Riddler and Colin Farrell will be seen as the Penguin.

The filming of The Batman has commenced in Glasgow and is due to be released on June 25, 2021.