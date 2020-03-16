Brad Pitt skipped BAFTAs due to his daughter's surgery

Brad Pitt skipped the BAFTAs in February this year to attend to his daughter who underwent a surgery. Multiple media reports have stated that Pitt missed the prestigious award ceremony to be near his family.



The actor won the Best Supporting Actor award at the BAFTAs for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai' and had co-star Margot Robbie receiving it on his behalf.



The actor had cited a “family obligation” at the time. Now a source close to the actor has said, that for Pitt, "the children come before anything.”



Just a few days back, Pitt's former wife Angelina Jolie revealed how two of the couple's daughter underwent surgery just a few days apart from each other.



Brad Pitt reportedly stayed at his LA home to be near his daughters. Pitt, in his winning speech at the Academy Awards, had dedicated his win to his six children.



In a Time magazine essay published Sunday in honour of International Women’s Day, Jolie wrote that her eldest daughter, 15-year-old Zahara, and one of her younger daughters — Shiloh, 13 — were operated on.



The actress did not mention Pitt in the essay but stated how the surgeries had brought the family together.



“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery,” the actress wrote.



“I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter (Vivienne) studied the nurses with her sister and then assisted the next time.



“I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love.”



Both Jolie and Pitt haven't revealed the kind of surgery that their daughters underwent. Jolie mentioned Shiloh had to undergo a hip surgery but the cause or the exact nature of the surgery was not mentioned.

