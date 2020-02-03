BAFTA 2020: Brad Pitt makes a Prince Harry joke in speech & the cameras zoom for William's reaction

BAFTA 2020 was quite eventful. While this year’s favourites picked the top awards like ‘1917’ and ‘Parasite’, there was something else too that hogged the limelight.

We are talking about Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech at the awards ceremony. Brad Pitt could not make it to the ceremony but he did send his award speech via his ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ co-star and friend, Margot Robbie. As Brad won Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the film, Margot walked to the stage to pick the coveted award and read out his speech. '1917' leads with seven wins, here's the complete list of winners

Interestingly, Brad made a joke about Prince Harry leaving the UK for the North America in his speech. The speech read: He is going to name this [award] Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him."

Watch the video here:

Brad Pitt wins the Supporting Actor award for @OnceInHollywood but Margot Robbie was there to accept it on his behalf! 🌠🙏 #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/GHnkGiEZpI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 2, 2020

As soon as Margot read out the speech at the 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards, the cameras went wild and zoomed in on British royals Prince William and wife Kate Middleton for their reaction. The royal couple was seen laughing with the others as Margot made the funny yet awkward speech on behalf of Brad. 1917' wins best film and best director, best actor Joaquin Phoenix talks of lack of diversity

The BAFTA ceremony took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening.

For the unversed, only last month, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced that they will be taking a step back from their royal duties and will be dividing their time between North America and the UK.

Brad’s speech also had a mention of Brexit and his finalised divorce with Angelina Jolie as Margot read, "Hey Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club, wishing you the best with the divorce settlement."

Earlier, BAFTA got criticised for being racist after no non-white actor made it to nominations list