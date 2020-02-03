BAFTA 2020: '1917' leads with seven wins, here's the complete list of winners

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards held on Sunday night saw British filmmaker Sam Mendes' war drama '1917' take home 7 awards including the Best Picture and Best Director for Mendes.



The awards ceremony- considered as the British Oscars- received criticism for the lack of diversity with #BAFTAsowhite trending on social media.



The other big winners of the night were Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellwegger and Brad Pitt.



Here is the complete list of winners-



Best Film-1917



Outstanding British Film-1917



Best Actress - Renée Zellweger, ' Judy'



Best Actor- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker



Best Supporting Actress- Laura Dern, Marriage Story



Best Supporting Actor- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer- Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite, Bait



Film Not In The English Language: Parasite



Best Documentary - For Sama



Animated Film- Klaus



Best Director- Sam Mendes, '1917'



Original Screenplay: Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho, 'Parasite'



Adapted Screenplay: Taika Waititi, 'Jojo Rabbit'



Original Score- Hildur Guđnadóttir, 'Joker'



Best Casting - Shayna Markowitz, 'Joker'



Cinematography- Roger Deakins, '1917'



Editing- Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker, Le Mans '66



Production Design- Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, '1917'



Costume Design- Jacqueline Durran, 'Little Women'



Make-Up & Hair: Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, 'Bombshell'



Sound- Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson, '1917'



Special Visual Effects- Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy, '1917'



British Short Animation- Maryam Mohajer, 'Grandad Was A Romantic'



British Short Film- Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva, 'Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)'



Rising Star Award- Micheal Ward