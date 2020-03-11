Angelina Jolie reveals details of daughters' surgeries and how her kids cared for one another

In an emotional revelation, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie opened up about her daughter’s surgery as the family went through a tough time.

In honour of International Women’s Day, Angelina wrote for a publication about her daughter as she said, "spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for hip surgery. They know that I am writing this because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write."

She went on to: "They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of."

"I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love,” Angelina said.

Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt are parents to 18-year-old son Maddox, 16-year-old son Pax, 15-year-old daughter Zahara, 13-year-old daughter Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

While Angelina wrote about the time of healing and caring for one another, Angelina did not reveal which of the daughters’ underwent surgery.

In Pictures: 9 former celebrity couples whom we wish were still together