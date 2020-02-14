9 former celebrity couples whom we wish were still together

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of Hollywood's hottest couple back in the day. He was a big Hollywood star and she was a big name on TV and their marriage seemed like it was made in heaven until Brad cheated on Jen with 'Mr and Mrs Smith' co-star Angelina Jolie. The couple called it quits in 2004 after being together for 7 years. The two got married again only to be divorced again. All these years, the two have remained friends and fans can't help but hope that they get back together one more time.

(Photograph:Twitter)