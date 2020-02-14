9 former celebrity couples whom we wish were still together

We all know that even love doesn't last forever but one can't help still but root for true ever lasting love!. In Hollywood, several celebrity couples made news when they were together and fans believed in their perfect, fairytale romance even. On Valentine's day, nine celebrity couples that everyone thought were going last forever but unfortunately didn't.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's decision to end their marriage after 10 years and three adorable children together was one of the shocking news of 2018. Now, Ben and Jen who may not be together as a married couple but both of them try to make it work as both are co-parenting their children. The former couple even continues to live together even though they are legally separated.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of Hollywood's hottest couple back in the day. He was a big Hollywood star and she was a big name on TV and their marriage seemed like it was made in heaven until Brad cheated on Jen with 'Mr and Mrs Smith' co-star Angelina Jolie. The couple called it quits in 2004 after being together for 7 years. The two got married again only to be divorced again. All these years, the two have remained friends and fans can't help but hope that they get back together one more time.
Both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had found incredible success at such a young age and at that age, no one would take a romantic relationship too seriously. Even after calling off and on again the couple stayed together for years, and was surely giving vibes that they will end-up together after many hurdles. But Bieber pulled a surprise wedding with Hailey Baldwin in 2019 shutting up hopes for his reconciliation with Gomez.
This is one that no one even thinks would even end. Brad and Angelina were the most iconic couple. Both of them looked awesome together and had given major red carpet goals all the time. They have six kids together, biological and adopted included. The superstars got married in 2014 after being together for 10 years and only stayed married for another 2 years before Angelina filed for divorce.
Bruce and Demi were Hollywood’s power couple for a long time. They both dominated the movie industry for years. Despite having such a beautiful family, it was difficult to imagine that anything could even separate the two. After staying 11 years together in marriage- they announced their separation.
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart got their fame in 2008 with the release of the first 'Twilight' film. Fans around the world could not get enough of their on and off-screen romance. The chemistry these two had was just undeniable, but it was devastating for many fans when the two broke up after Kristen admitted to cheating on Pattinson and even issued a public apology.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were such a happy couple and in spite of the extravagant way that they tied the knot and all the tabloid attention surrounding their lives together, it ultimately didn’t last. Cruise and Holmes announced their divorce in 2012.
They were the perfect couple- JLo and Marc Anthony. They both shared so many similarities in life as both of them with Puerto Rican descent, they’re both musically talented, they’re both highly successful in their lives. Despite having so many similarities they couldn't make for an everlasting couple and ended up getting divorced after 7 years of marriage. The couple is parents to twins.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were one of those teenage loves that had culminated into marriage. The two actors met in 1997 and got married two years later in 1999 and started a family very quickly. Both of them have two children Ava and Deacon together. Seven years later Reese filed for divorce from Ryan claiming “irreconcilable differences'.
