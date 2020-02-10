Brad Pitt's Oscar speech was about his kids, Tarantino and Trump's impeachment

Brad Pitt had an eventful Oscars 2020 as he took home his first Oscar for acting for his role in ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’. His was the first Oscar awarded.

As he came on stage to accept his Oscar, Brad Pitt made a few jokes and a special mention of his kids that he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. He adopted a few kids with the Hollywood actress and have biological ones too. See full list of winners here

In his Oscar speech, Brad Pitt took a dig at Donal Trump’s impeachment trial, "They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. 'm thinking maybe Quentin (Tarantino) does a movie about it and in the end the adults do the right thing."

John Bolton was Donal Trump’s former national security adviser as he offered to testify if the Senate was to subpoena him. Portions of his unpublished book manuscript, released days before the Senate was to vote on allowing witnesses, included Bolton's words that Trump ordered him to help pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump's Democratic rivals.

Brad continued in his speech and dedicated his Oscar to his kids: “My kids, who colour everything I do – I adore you” before paying tribute to Tarantino, whom he described as “an original … one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you.”

He also gave a shout-out to his parents, to stunt people, and to his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, on whose coattails he said he was “happy to ride … the view’s fantastic”.

Brad Pitt played stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’.

