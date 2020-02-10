Oscars 2020: From ruffles to tacky shimmer, here's our worst dressed celebs list

The Academy Awards tends to bring out some of the most stylish red carpet moments of the year, but like every year some stars failed to impress with their experiments with the look.

Billy Porter

Remember last year when Billy Porter came dressed in a tuxedo gown and bowled us all over? Well, we are a bit disappointed after this year's stint at the red carpet. he failed to catch our attention with his printed skirt and golden shimmery top coupled with his knee-length golden boots that were honestly a bit over-the-top and tacky.

(Photograph:AFP)