Oscars 2020: From ruffles to tacky shimmer, here's our worst dressed celebs list

The Academy Awards tends to bring out some of the most stylish red carpet moments of the year, but like every year some stars failed to impress with their experiments with the look. 

Billy Porter

Remember last year when Billy Porter came dressed in a tuxedo gown and bowled us all over? Well, we are a bit disappointed after this year's stint at the red carpet. he failed to catch our attention with his printed skirt and golden shimmery top coupled with his knee-length golden boots that were honestly a bit over-the-top and tacky. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara showed up in cut-out lace gown at the Oscars red carpet. With weird cutouts and lace on the bodice, she failed to excite us.

(Photograph:AFP)

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph wore a sparkling orange Valentino gown at the Oscars. She teamed the dress with strappy sandals. The dress does not flatter her body, is ill-fitted and has nothing new to offer.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig took a risk in a red Valentino gown with dramatic ruffle detailing, which she teamed with elbow-length black gloves but it has our thumbs down. Soon after she appeared, netizen started comparing her look to red sauce lasagna, cuttlefish, fruit roll and even toilet brushes. 

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Olivia Colman

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman came up in a Stella McCartney full-length blue velvet gown with an open hole-style detail on the shoulders. We really think an actress of her calibre, deserves a better dress.

(Photograph:AFP)

Kelly Marie Tran

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Kelly Marie Tran stepped out in black  strapless  gown with a standout skirt. The dress was not made for the Oscars night for sure. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna arrived in a plunging black velvet gown with a blue feather at the shoulder. The dress has been replicated on several occasions by many and it had nothing new to offer. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics