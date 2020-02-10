Watch: Bong Joon-ho pays fitting tribute to Martin Scorsese in his winning speech at Oscars

On Sunday night at the Oscar awards ceremony, as Bong Joon-ho picked up four awards including the one for best direction, the Korean filmmaker paid a fitting tribute legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese- whom he admitted was a great source of inspiration during his growing up years.



The Korean filmmaker created history on Sunday night as he became the first director from South Korea to win the best director award. His film 'Parasite' created history as it became the first non-English film to win the best picture award. See the full list of winners here

Scorsese was a fellow nominee in the category for his work in 'The Irishman'.



Here's the full speech and the video of his winning moment.

"Thank you. After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax.

Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'the most personal is the most creative.'

That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win.

When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list. He's here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you.

And Todd and Sam, great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you.

Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you."

'Parasite' is also the first film to have won in both best international feature and best picture category at the Oscars. Bong Joon-ho also was the co-winner in the best screenplay category.

