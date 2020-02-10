92nd Academy Awards showcases diversity as South Korea's 'Parasite' wins top honours, creates history

The Academy put to rest its critics on Sunday night as it honoured South Korean film 'Parasite' as the best film of the year shutting many who had blamed the Oscar for not having any kind of diversity in their nomination list.

The Academy had royally snubbed Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category and was also blamed for being too white. But on Sunday night Asian filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece 'Parasite' created history as it picked up 4 Oscars including Best Picture, Best International Feature, Screenplay and Director. See full list of winners here

While Parasite's surprise win created Oscar history- in acting honours there were no surprises. Joaquin Phoenix walked away with best actor award for 'Joker', Renee Zelwegger won Best Actress for 'Judy' while supporting honours went to Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' and Laura Dern for 'Marriage Story'.

Another favourite of the night, '1917' won three awards including best cinematography for Roger Deakins. The film was a frontrunner for the best film award which eventually went to 'Parasite'.

Also see: Natalie Portman honours women directors snubbed by The Academy via her Oscars gown

Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' brought the first acting Oscar for Brad Pitt, who played a supporting role as a laid-back stunt man. The film also won for costume design.

Netflix movie 'The Irishman' a costly Mafia saga directed by Martin Scorsese that had 10 Oscar nominations, came away empty-handed.

In music, Hildur Guðnadóttir became the first woman to win Best Original score Oscar for her work in 'Joker', while legendary singer Elton John took home the best original song Oscar.

In a bid to showcase diversity at the ceremony, almost all the performers of the night were women, saluting other women and their work in the film industry. Elton John and Billy Porter were perhaps the only men who performed on stage.