Oscars 2020: The complete list of winners for the 92nd Academy Awards

Big on fashion and even bigger on political statements, the 92nd Academy Awards had a few surprises in the final list of winners.

'Parasite' created history with Best Film, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Original Screenplay among the top prizes. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor Oscar for his role in 'Joker' and Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for 'Judy'.

Brad Pitt took home Best Supporting Actor while Laura Dern picked Best Supporting Actress Oscar. In Pictures: See all the head-turning appearances at Oscars red carpet.

Best Picture

Best Picture

“Ford v. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite” (WINNER)

Best Actress in a leading role

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” (WINNER)

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Best Actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (WINNER)

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” (WINNER)

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Original Song

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, ”(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” (WINNER)

Randy Newman, “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4″

Diane Warren, “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up” from “Harriet”

Original Score

Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker” (WINNER)

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

International feature film

South Korea, “Parasite” (WINNER)

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

France, “Les Miserables”

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, “Bombshell” (WINNER)

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, “Joker”

Jeremy Woodhead, “Judy”

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole, “1917”

Achievement in visual effects

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy, “1917” (WINNER)

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick, “Avengers: Endgame”

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli, “The Irishman”

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman, “The Lion King”

Robert Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Achievement in film editing

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, “Ford v. Ferrari” (WINNER)

Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”

Tom Eagles, “Jojo Rabbit”

Jeff Groth, “Joker”

Yang Jinmo, “Parasite”

Achievement in cinematography

Roger Deakins, “1917” (WINNER)

Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”

Lawrence Sher, “Joker”

Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”

Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Achievement in sound mixing

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, “1917” (WINNER)

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano, “Ad Astra”

Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland, “Joker”

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Achievement in sound editing

Donald Sylvester, “Ford v. Ferrari” (WINNER)

Alan Robert Murray, “Joker”

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, “1917”

Wylie Stateman, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Matthew Wood and David Acord, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (WINNER)

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best documentary short subject

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” (WINNER)

“In the Absence”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Best documentary feature

“American Factory” (WINNER)

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Achievement in costume design

Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women” (WINNER)

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, “The Irishman”

Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit”

Mark Bridges, “Joker”

Arianne Phillips, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Achievement in production design

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, “The Irishman”

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova, “Jojo Rabbit”

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, “1917”

Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won-woo, “Parasite”

Best live action short film

“The Neighbors’ Window” (WINNER)

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Best adapted screenplay

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit” (WINNER)

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Best original screenplay

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, “Parasite” (WINNER)

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best animated short film

“Hair Love” (WINNER)

“Dcera”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Best animated feature film

“Toy Story 4” (WINNER)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

Actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”