Oscars 2020 Live updates: 'Parasite' wins in Best International Feature category

A still from 'Parasite' Photograph: Reuters
Feb 10, 2020, 08.59 AM
Original 'RocketMan' Elton John is here wearing a wearing purple suit and playing a bright red Piano! This man never goes off style! Will he win his second Oscar tonight?
Feb 10, 2020, 08.55 AM
Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to 'Parasite'
Feb 10, 2020, 08.48 AM
Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar goes to 'Bombshell' for literally changing actress Charlize Theron's face!
Feb 10, 2020, 08.47 AM
The Best Visual Effects Oscars goes to '1917'.
Feb 10, 2020, 08.36 AM
The incredibly talented Cynthia Erivo up on stage right now performing her Oscar nominated song from 'Harriet'. Erivo has also earned a Best Actress nomination for the same film.
Feb 10, 2020, 08.28 AM
Best Editing goes to 'Ford vs Ferari'
Feb 10, 2020, 08.24 AM
The legendary Roger Deakins wins Best Cinematography Oscar for heartbreaking '1917'- the film that apperead to be a one-shot film- but wasn't.
Feb 10, 2020, 08.18 AM
Halfway through Oscars 2020- here's a quick look at the awards tally so far.
Ford V Ferrari - 1
Jojo Rabbit- 1
Little Women-1
Marriage Story-1
1917 -1
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood-2
Parasite- 1
Feb 10, 2020, 08.11 AM
War drama '1917' wins its first Oscar for the night. Sound Mixing Oscar.
Feb 10, 2020, 08.10 AM
'Ford vs Ferrari' wins Sound Editing Oscar
Feb 10, 2020, 08.09 AM
'Loosing' ourselves to Eminem for almost 18 years now! Eminem, everyone!
Feb 10, 2020, 08.02 AM
Look who's here! Trust Academy to spring a surprise. 'Real Slim Shady' Eminem in the house, people!
Feb 10, 2020, 07.50 AM
Laura Dern wins her first Oscar- the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'. She dedicates her win to her actor parents.
Feb 10, 2020, 07.45 AM
'Learning To Skateboard In A War Zone (If You're A Girl)' wins Best Documentary Short Oscar. The film is a 'love letter' from the makers to the people of Afghanistan.
Feb 10, 2020, 07.42 AM
Mark Ruffalo presents Best Documentary feature to 'American Factory'.
Feb 10, 2020, 07.35 AM
Meanwhile, Natalie Portman honoured all those women directors snubbed by the Academy via her Oscars gown. Here have a look!
Good on you, Natalie!
Feb 10, 2020, 07.33 AM
Listen in as Taika Waiti accepts adapted screenplay Oscar.
Feb 10, 2020, 07.31 AM
Best Costume award goes to 'Little Women'.
Feb 10, 2020, 07.29 AM
'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' wins the first Oscar of the night for production design.
Feb 10, 2020, 07.23 AM
He has all the reasons to!
please enjoy this gif of bong joon ho giggling at his oscar pic.twitter.com/6ErVC8NEef— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 10, 2020
Feb 10, 2020, 07.19 AM
Best Live Action Short goes to 'The Neighbor's Widow'.
Feb 10, 2020, 07.16 AM
Taika Waititi takes home Best Original Screenplay award for his incredible little film 'Jojo Rabbit'. Read WION's review of the film here
Feb 10, 2020, 07.12 AM
Bong Joon-ho shares screenplay Oscar with Han Jin Won for 'Parasite'
Feb 10, 2020, 07.11 AM
Best Original Screenplay award goes to the man who has changed the way world sees cinema now. Bong Joon-ho wins Best Original Screenplay for 'Parasite'. What an incredible film! This is the first Oscar for South Korea.
Feb 10, 2020, 07.03 AM
The voice of Elsa in 'Frozen 2'- singer Idina Menzel performs with singers from across the world a unique rendition of Oscar-nominated song 'Into The Unknown'.
Feb 10, 2020, 06.58 AM
Best Animated Short goes 'Hair Love'. The makers dedicate their win to Kobe Bryant and call for more diversity in animation. 'We wanted to normalise black hair through this film', they say as they pick up their Oscars.
Feb 10, 2020, 06.56 AM
Haven't watched 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' yet? Well the film will re-release in India on February 14. Here's WION's review of the film
Feb 10, 2020, 06.54 AM
'Toy Story 4' wins the Best Animated feature Oscar.
Feb 10, 2020, 06.46 AM
No prizes for guessing this one. Bad Pitt wins best supporting actor for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'. Hugs Leonardo Di Caprio as he goes up on stage.
Feb 10, 2020, 06.43 AM
The first award of the night is here. Who will win the Best Supporting actor award?
Feb 10, 2020, 06.41 AM
Who will win the best actor award? Who will take home the screenplay award? Here's a final look at the all the nominations at Oscars 2020
Feb 10, 2020, 06.37 AM
And she even mentions the women directors have done some incredible work all this while. So what if Academy doesnt nominate any of them- Janelle Monáe just paid the most colourful tribute to female directors of Hollywood and gets a standing ovation by the end of it!
This opening number was everything I could’ve hoped for and more. The May Queen outfit 💐💕 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BpTBUp0ZAv— L (@pop_tart8) February 10, 2020
Feb 10, 2020, 06.34 AM
And it begins! Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter give a hat tip to Hollywood and its incredible talent.
Feb 10, 2020, 06.27 AM
The cast and crew of Korean drama 'Parasite' is here! Director Bong Joon-ho poses on the Oscar red carpet with cast members of his film.
Feb 10, 2020, 06.10 AM
The event's luxury and glamour will contrast with the grief enveloping Los Angeles over the recent deaths of Golden Age film legend Kirk Douglas and Oscar-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant. Both of these legends will be honoured at the ceremony which begins in a short while.
Feb 10, 2020, 06.09 AM
The biggest night of Hollywood is here! Who will win the big prize of the night? Will 'Parasite' create history or will '1917' take home the best picture award? We will find out in few hours.