Here's how you can watch Oscar-nominated film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' in India

As Oscars 2020 ceremony date comes closer, acclaimed Hollywood director Qunetin Tarantino’s whose last year’s offering ‘Quentin Tarantino’ remained in the news for the larger part of the year, is now re-releasing it in India as buzz for it grows.

The film ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ is one of the top contenders for Best Film, Best Screenplay for the director and Best Director. With a high percentage of chance that the film will score big and take home big awards on February 10 when the ceremony takes place, the maker and the production house has decided to bring the film to the audience once again.

The quintessentially Hollywood film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ will now re-release in India on February 14, 2020. It first released on August 9, 2019. Read the film's review here.

Quentin Tarantino's film is a love letter to Los Angeles of 1969 as it shows the bygone era with a loved lens starring possible the biggest stars of Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. It also has Margot Robbie in an important role.

'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' is a fictional story of fading stardom of Rich Dalton (Leo) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad) as Quentin Tarantino's places real-life stories into the plot including Charles Manson murders in the backdrop.

The film will be re-released in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.