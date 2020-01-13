Oscars 2020: 'Parasite', 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' and '1917' nominated in Best Film category

Oscars 2020, the biggest ceremony of the year is just a month away. 2019 saw some incredible films releasing both on the big screen as well as OTT platforms. As the academy announced the full list of nominees on Monday morning, here's a look at the 9 films that have been nominated in the best feature film category.

1917

Sam Mendes'period war film '1917' is based on the stories that he has heard from his paternal grandfather. The movie depicts the story of two young boys who were told to deliver a message to another battalion and to call off their planned attack over Germany during World War I. The movie had been nominated in various categories and is being considered as one of the frontrunners at this year's Oscars.

(Photograph:Twitter)