Oscars 2020: 'Parasite', 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' and '1917' nominated in Best Film category

Oscars 2020, the biggest ceremony of the year is just a month away. 2019 saw some incredible films releasing both on the big screen as well as OTT platforms. As the academy announced the full list of nominees on Monday morning, here's a look at the 9 films that have been nominated in the best feature film category.
Sam Mendes'period war film '1917' is based on the stories that he has heard from his paternal grandfather. The movie depicts the story of two young boys who were told to deliver a message to another battalion and to call off their planned attack over Germany during World War I. The movie had been nominated in various categories and is being considered as one of the frontrunners at this year's Oscars.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' is being considered as his last film which is why the film is special. The gangster movie may feel a little long to some but it has gained mostly good reviews. The story follows Frank Sheeran as he recalls his past years' working for the crime family and his involvement with his good friend Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance in 1975. Feature two legends- Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino in prominent roles.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' is an insightful and solicitous look at marriage and a true description of married life. 'Marriage Story' follows the life of theatre director Charlie Barberhis and his actor wife Nicole and how in between of troubles and marriage disturbance, they together find a new way to live amicably.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Many found 'Joker' extremely dark and horrifying yet a compelling watch. 'Joker' takes you through the disturbing journey of Arthur Fleck, from being a clown & a wannabe stand- up comedian to a mentally unwell man on a path of destruction in Gotham city. The movie shows how society itself is the creator of a villain and how it drives a normal person to the extent of killing and creating havoc.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Quentin Tarantino's comedy-drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' tells story of Hollywood in its golden age. The film is set in 1969 Los Angeles, the follows the journey of an actor and his stunt double, as they navigate the changing film industry. The star-studded cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Luke Perry.
(Photograph:Twitter)
A period drama, it is written and directed by Greta Gerwig and follows the story of four sisters growing up during and after the Civil War. The girls face hardships, poverty and social expectations, while their father is off to the war. Stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Ford v Ferrari' is a sports drama film that tells the story of a determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, to make a new racing car for Ford with the potential to finally defeat the Ferrari racing team at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. Directed by James Mangold, it stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale, with Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Jojo Rabbit' is a comedy-drama film based on Christine Leunens's book 'Caging Skies'. Directed by Taika Waititi, it tells the story of a small boy Jojo, a Hitler Youth member who finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl. He must then question his beliefs while dealing with the intervention of his imaginary friend, a fanciful version of Adolf Hitler. The movie drew praise especially for the performances of Jojo and Hitler, but also some criticism for its comic portrayal of the Nazis.
(Photograph:Twitter)