Natalie Portman honours women directors snubbed by The Academy via her Oscars gown

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman stunned at the Oscars red carpet as she honoured all women directors last year that failed to get recognised by The Academy.

Sporting a crop hair look with her black cape gown, Natalie made a statement at the red carpet as she threw light on how The Academy fails to recognise the work of women directors every year. Catch all the live updates from Oscars ceremony here.

Her Oscars gown features names of women directors along the hem: Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim) Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Mati Diop (Atlantics).

natalie portman wore a dior cape embroidered with all of the female directors who weren't nominated #oscars pic.twitter.com/fjd6CeuQUc — iconic (@faveslooks) February 10, 2020

When the nominations list came out earlier last month, The Academy faced criticism for being sexist as it failed to nominate work by any female director in its coveted lists.

This is not the first time that Natalie has raised her voice for female directors as in 2018 Golden Globes, while presenting the best directors award, she introduced it as “and now, here are the all male nominees” before announcing the winner.

