Oscars 2020 Live updates: Bong Joon-ho wins original screenplay award for 'Parasite'

And she even mentions the women directors have done some incredible work all this while. So what if Academy doesnt nominate any of them- Janelle Monáe just paid the most colourful tribute to female directors of Hollywood and gets a standing ovation by the end of it!

This opening number was everything I could’ve hoped for and more. The May Queen outfit 💐💕 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BpTBUp0ZAv — L (@pop_tart8) February 10, 2020 ×