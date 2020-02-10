Oscars 2020 red carpet: Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, Billy Porter pump up the fashion
Oscars night is the most glamorous in Hollywood, and the best in showbiz did not disappoint with their attires.
Cynthia Erivo
Turning up in a white gown, Cynthia Erivo, 33, is nominated for an Academy Award for her starring role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet.
(Photograph:AFP)
Quentin Tarantino
All smiles at the Oscars red carpet, ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino made it to the ceremony as he is nominated in the Best Director category for his film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'.
(Photograph:AFP)
Brad Pitt and Regina King
US actor Brad Pitt poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor along with actress US actress Regina King.
(Photograph:AFP)
Saoirse Ronan
US-Irish actress Saoirse Ronan chose a peplum detailing gown for the Oscars.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek stunned as they came hand in hand for Oscars.
(Photograph:AFP)
Janelle Monae
Janelle donned a sparkly custom Ralph Lauren gown that featured a draped hood reminiscent of iconic signature looks often worn by Jamaican model and singer Grace Jones.
(Photograph:AFP)
Billy Porter
Billy Porter turned up fashionably for the Oscars red carpet as he chose a shimmery top with printed skirt and golden boots.
(Photograph:AFP)
Billie Eilish
Turning up with her neon green hair, Billie Eilish who swept maximum number of awards at Grammys this year, stunned at the red carpet in white overalls and black nails.
(Photograph:AFP)
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman's gown can easily take the cake for being the most-talked-about attire as the actress wore a custom Dior gown and cape that features the names of women directors who were snubbed by The Academy this year.
(Photograph:AFP)
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson who is nominated in both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories came dressed in a champagne coloured gown with diamond detailing across the length of the dress.
(Photograph:AFP)
Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger chose a sparkling white gown and kept it minimal with accessories for the overall look. She is nominated for Best Actress award for her role in 'Judy'.