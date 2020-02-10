Meet the winners of Oscar 2020

After the much-awaited Oscars night, let's take a look at the movies who dominated the Gala award ceremony. 

'Parasite' leads the race

The South Korean movie dominated the mega event with four Oscars!

  • Best Picture
  • Best Director (Bong Joon Ho)
  • International feature film
  • ​​​​​​​Best original screenplay

 

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

1917

Sam Mendes' directorial venture, '1917' garnered a lot of attention this year. The war-drama movie won 3 Oscars. 

  • Achievement in visual effects 
  • Achievement in cinematography
  • Achievement in sound mixing

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ford v Ferrari

Matt Damon and Christian Bale starrer 'Ford v Ferrari', got two Oscars. 

  • Achievement in film editing
  • Achievement in sound editing

(Photograph:Twitter)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino comedy-drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' got two Oscars. 

  • Achievement in production design
  • Actor in a supporting role (Brad Pitt)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Joker

2019 psychological thriller movie 'Joker' got two Oscars. 

  • Original Score
  • Best Actor in a leading role (Joaquin Phoenix)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Judy

Renee Zellweger won the Oscar for 'Best Actress in a leading role' for her performance in 'Judy'. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Marriage Story

'Marriage Story's' Laura Dern won the Oscar for 'Actress in a Supporting Role'.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Jojo Rabbit

Taika Watiti won an Oscar for 'Best adapted screenplay' for 'Jojo Rabbit'. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Rocketman

Elton John's biopic 'Rocketman' got an Oscar for 'Original Song'.  

(Photograph:Twitter)

Little Women

Critically acclaimed 'Little Women' won the Oscar for 'Achievement in costume design'.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4, Pixar's fourth outing with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and friends earned a second Oscar for the franchise. They won an Oscar for 'Best animated feature film'. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Bombshell

'Bombshell' won an Oscar for 'Achievement in makeup and hairstyling'. 

(Photograph:Twitter)