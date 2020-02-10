Meet the winners of Oscar 2020

Get WION News app for latest news
After the much-awaited Oscars night, let's take a look at the movies who dominated the Gala award ceremony.
The South Korean movie dominated the mega event with four Oscars!
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sam Mendes' directorial venture, '1917' garnered a lot of attention this year. The war-drama movie won 3 Oscars.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Matt Damon and Christian Bale starrer 'Ford v Ferrari', got two Oscars.
Quentin Tarantino comedy-drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' got two Oscars.
2019 psychological thriller movie 'Joker' got two Oscars.
Renee Zellweger won the Oscar for 'Best Actress in a leading role' for her performance in 'Judy'.
'Marriage Story's' Laura Dern won the Oscar for 'Actress in a Supporting Role'.
Taika Watiti won an Oscar for 'Best adapted screenplay' for 'Jojo Rabbit'.
Elton John's biopic 'Rocketman' got an Oscar for 'Original Song'.
Critically acclaimed 'Little Women' won the Oscar for 'Achievement in costume design'.
Toy Story 4, Pixar's fourth outing with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and friends earned a second Oscar for the franchise. They won an Oscar for 'Best animated feature film'.
'Bombshell' won an Oscar for 'Achievement in makeup and hairstyling'.