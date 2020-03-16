Former 'James Bond' actress Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

Ukrainian-born model and actress Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she has been suffering for the past week.



"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," she wrote on Instagram ans posted a photo showing a view through a window of her home.



"I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" she added further.

Kurylenko is best known for her performance in Bond film 'Quantum of Solace' and starring opposite Tom Cruise in 2013 sci-fi film 'Oblivion'.



Kurylenko joins a growing list of international celebrities who have contracted the virus that has been termed as a pandemic by WHO.

Other notable celebrities who have revealed that they have tested positive for 'Coronavirus'include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge and Canadian PM's wife Justin Trudeau's wife.



Kurylenko was recently seen in Armando Iannucci's historical satire 'The Death of Stalin' and Terry Gilliam's 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' with Adam Driver.