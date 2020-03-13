Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to be in quarantine after wife tests COVID-19 positive

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said a statement on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau's wife will be in isolation for the moment, while the prime minister will be in self-isolation for 14 days, according to the statement.

Although the Canadian leader has exhibited no symptoms of the disease, "he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," but will not be "tested at this stage", Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Thursday night.

There was also no risk to those who have been in contact with the Prime Minister "recently", the office added.