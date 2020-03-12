Coronavirus pandemic: These are 'no go' zones in Europe

Get WION News app for latest news
The coronavirus outbreak has affected a lot of countries and infected a lot of people. A look at regions in Europe most affected by the pandemic.
Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe, with 827 fatalities and nearly 12,500 people infected by the virus. Over 1,000 patients are in intensive care.
Most cases are in the Lombardy region in the country's wealthy north.
Lombardy currently has 5,763 known cases, while Calabria in Italy's southern tip has 17, and neighbouring region Basilicata has eight cases of the virus.
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has passed 1,000, official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre declared.
There are now a total of 1,112 confirmed cases in Europe's biggest economy, with the region of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) reporting 484 infections the highest number among Germany's 16 states.
With measures taken to halt the virus hitting the economy hard, leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition agreed an aid package.
Switzerland has to date recorded more than 600 cases and four deaths in the outbreak.
The southern Ticino region has been the hardest hit so far in Switzerland.
Switzerland's Ticino region ordered all places of higher learning and leisure closed and banned most public gatherings in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.