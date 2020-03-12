Coronavirus pandemic: These are 'no go' zones in Europe

The coronavirus outbreak has affected a lot of countries and infected a lot of people. A look at regions in Europe most affected by the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Italy

Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe, with 827 fatalities and nearly 12,500 people infected by the virus. Over 1,000 patients are in intensive care.

(Photograph:Others)

Italy's Lombardy region infected the most

Most cases are in the Lombardy region in the country's wealthy north.

(Photograph:Others)

Coronavirus in Italy

Lombardy currently has 5,763 known cases, while Calabria in Italy's southern tip has 17, and neighbouring region Basilicata has eight cases of the virus.

(Photograph:Others)

Coronavirus in Western Germany

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has passed 1,000, official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre declared.

(Photograph:Others)

Western Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia infected the most

There are now a total of 1,112 confirmed cases in Europe's biggest economy, with the region of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) reporting 484 infections the highest number among Germany's 16 states.

(Photograph:Others)

Coronavirus in Western Germany's region

With measures taken to halt the virus hitting the economy hard, leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition agreed an aid package.

(Photograph:Others)

Coronavirus in Switzerland

Switzerland has to date recorded more than 600 cases and four deaths in the outbreak.

(Photograph:Others)

Switzerland's Ticino region infected the most

The southern Ticino region has been the hardest hit so far in Switzerland.

(Photograph:Others)

Coronavirus in Switzerland's region

Switzerland's Ticino region ordered all places of higher learning and leisure closed and banned most public gatherings in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.

(Photograph:Others)

Topics