US Capitol closed to public after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

US Congress today closed its premises including all Houses and Senate office buildings to the public after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

The staffer who tested positive for the virus works in the Washington DC office of Senator Maria Cantwell. The Capitol has been closed to the public except Congress members, staff and journalists.

The move comes even as the US House of Representatives unveiled proposals to help Americans affected by the coronavirus.

The legislation includes paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave.

Amid the shutdown, trading in Wall Street was stopped for the second time this week after stocks plunged due to the coronavirus scare. Trading was stopped after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 7.2 per cent to 21,856.91 and the Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 7.0 per cent to 7,393.25.

Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe. "This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," the US President said.

The US has been affected as the virus has spread around the globe. The NBA on Wednesday suspended the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.