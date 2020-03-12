Coronavirus: Death toll in Iran climbs to 429; Italy shuts stores

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 429 in Iran with 75 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of infected in the Islamic Republic crossed 10,000.

"Seventy-five people hospitalised in the past few days have lost their lives and today a total of 429 infected people are no longer with us," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif had said earlier that the country had requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organization(WHO) had said on Wednesday that Iran was doing its best to fight the virus despite lack of equipment but needed more supplies.

"Iran is doing its best... we are trying to mobilise more support for Iran," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Meanwhile, In Italy which has been hit the hardest in Europe due to the virus shut all stores except pharmacies and food shops in an attempt to contain the deadly virus.

The streets in Italy have emptied for the past week with the country on lockdown as the country recorded 827 deaths in just over two weeks.

Cathedrals across the nation have cancelled mass and cafes closed down as the virus scare has gripped the country.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte while thanking the country for the "sacrifices", said: "All shops will be closed except for basic necessities, such as pharmacies and food stores, bars, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and canteen services will close. Home delivery is allowed."

"No need to rush to buy groceries," the Italian prime minister said.

The Italian prime minister on Wednesday announced $28 billion package to fight the virus.



Italy has witnessed nearly 60 per cent of the deaths recorded outside China with Milan's Lombardy region the worst hit due to the virus.