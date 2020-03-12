'Namaste', coronavirus outbreak forces change in social interaction by world leaders

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted daily life in more ways than one.
But the virus is also fundamentally transforming social interaction, especially in the western world.
Let's take a look:
French President Emmanuel Macron was seen ditching the handshake for namaste.
The French president was seen greeting the Spanish king Felipe with the traditional Indian greeting...
French first lady Brigitte macron also played her part, blowing a kiss in the direction of queen Letizia as a way of greeting.
(Photograph:AFP)
Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also asked people to greet each other by folding hands and saying ‘namaste’.
Netanyahu said that small steps such as adopting the “Indian namaste” could help in controlling the spread of the virus.
He even went on to demonstrate how to do a ‘namaste’ by folding his hands.
(Photograph:AFP)
Turkish President Erdogan arrived in the Turkish parliament with an extra cameraman. This man carried a thermal camera which checked people he interacted with for fever which could later be linked to coronavirus.
The thermal camera scanned journalists and politicians who crowded around the Turkish leader. A presidential official even said the thermal camera could be used in Erdogan's future public appearances to limit his exposure to coronavirus.
Erdogan has also shunned handshakes, instead of putting his hand over his heart at recent meetings.
(Photograph:AFP)