Tom Hanks respectfully trolled for using too much vegemite while in quarantine

The Australians have good reason to troll Tom Hanks apparently. Ever since the Hollywood star revealed that he and wife have both tested positive in coronavirus scare and are in quarantine, getting treated from the virus -- there have been news on his health updates.

Recently, the actor came in news for having documented their self-quarantine activities -- from making a Spotify playlist called ‘Quarantunes’ to talking to fans on social media. Now, Tom Hanks is in the news for having shared a photo of his meal -- toasts with vegemite on it. He captioned the picture: "Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other." Also read: 'Thanks for taking good care' writes Tom Hanks in a new picture with wife post coronavirus diagnosis

While it was a sweet gesture on his part to share a picture of a spread (vegemite) that is fondly used by the Australians, some of them replied to Tom Hanks, educating him on the right way of using the dark brown spread that is a yeast extract. The spread is apparently used sparingly with a small portion spread on the toast instead of how Tom had evenly spread a thick layer of it.

See Tom Hanks' post here:

okay you need to scrape around 60% of that vegemite off, otherwise it's gonna be nasty and hurt your mouth friend. — Amy Thunig (@AmyThunig) March 15, 2020 ×

One person wrote, “okay you need to scrape around 60% of that vegemite off, otherwise it's gonna be nasty and hurt your mouth friend.”

okay you need to scrape around 60% of that vegemite off, otherwise it's gonna be nasty and hurt your mouth friend. — Amy Thunig (@AmyThunig) March 15, 2020 ×

Another wrote, “Tom. What are you doing? No Australian puts that much vegemite on their toast” while another wrote, “Tom, I mean this with all the respect and love in the world, but that is too much Vegemite.”