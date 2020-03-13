'Thanks for taking good care' writes Tom Hanks in a new picture with wife post coronavirus diagnosis

He sent the world into a tizzy as Tom Hanks revealed that he was quarantined with wife as they both tested positive for Coronavirus. The couple were in Australia when they contracted COVID-19.

Tom Hanks was set to shoot for his next film based on the life of Elvis Presley.

Announcing the news, he had posted on Instagram: “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

As the world discussed and expressed their shock at the news with prayers flooding from everywhere for the much-celebrated actor -- Tom Hanks shared a new picture from quarantine.

He wrote, “Today, he has posted a new picture with his wife Rita and thanked the health staff for taking their proper care. Sharing the picture on social media, Hanks wrote, “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

Yesterday, even their son Chet Hanks posted a video where he gave an update about their health on his Instagram.