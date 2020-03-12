Tom Hanks' sons Chet and Colin assure that their parents are fine

Soon after actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they had tested positive of coronavirus, the couple's son Chet took to social media to assure that his parents were fine and taking the right amount of precautions.



In a video posted on social media, a shirtless Chet said, "Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously."



"I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love."

Hanks' eldest son Colin too tweeted an update on Wednesday night. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact I'm in L.A. and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."

Earlier on Wednesday, Tom Hanks took to Instagram to share that he and his wife had been infected by the deadly disease.



"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," Hanks said in a statement."We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he added.



He added that he and Wilson "will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires"."Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We will keep the world posted and updated," he said.



Hanks was in Australia to shoot for the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley`s eccentric manager, who groomed the famous singer to stardom in the 1950s.