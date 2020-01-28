'The Batman' filming begins as director Matt Reeves shares first photo from the set

All those waiting eagerly to hear some news on the front of Matt Reeves' upcoming movie 'The Batman', we have a great development for you. The film has started filming from today as the ace filmmaker shared a picture from the set today.

Matt Reeves shared a photo of the clapboard as he captioned, "#DayOne #TheBatman cc: @GreigfraserD"

See the picture:

Even though the film 'The Batman' was announced last year with 'Twilight' fame actor Robert Pattinson finalised for the leading role, the production of the film hit a roadblock. The film was supposed to have Ben Affleck, who shied away from the role after his last stint as the caped crusader bombed at the box office. Then Robert was signed for the role and Matt Reeves was brought on to helm the project.

Matt Reeves' directorial 'The Batman' is expected to be the first chapter in a new trilogy. The script is penned by Mattson Tomlin who has co-written.

'The Batman' also has Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Jayme Lawson as Bella, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Peter Sarsgaard. Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey to play Harvey Dent in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'?

'The Batman' hits theaters on June 25, 2021.