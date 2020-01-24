Colin Farrell: 'The Batman' movie script is really beautiful, dark

We last told you about Colin Farrell’s casting in ‘The Batman’ movie as the film’s villain, Penguin and now we have some updates on what he thinks of the movie.

In an interaction with TV host Jimmy Kimmel, the Hollywood actor Colin Farrell spoke about the film’s script as he called ‘The Batman’ beautiful, dark and moving while confirming that he is set to play Penguin character in the film.

Responding to Colin, on Penguin’s character being short and fat, Colin said, "Well, I have some time to eat and shrink” before adding that he has “around three weeks” before they start shooting for the film.

On the script, he said, "I'm still in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who's the director who wrote the script, and wrote a really, really beautiful dark moving script, really gorgeous."

The actor also confirmed some other star cast rumors as he said, "Robert Pattinson is Batman. Jeffery Wright... [Paul Dano is the Riddler] Yeah. Jeffery Wright is in there (Gordon). [Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman] Yeah," confirmed Colin Farrell. "Yeah, really cool cast. A lot of villains."

Colin also spoke of what the kids think of him playing negative characters, "The kids get tired of me playing the villain. Yeah, they are kind of embarrassed by it. I just use the opportunity to tell them what a good guy I am in real life."

Colin Farrell also played Bullseye in the 2003 Ben Affleck starrer Daredevil flick.