Golden Globes 2021 ceremony scheduled for February 28 after Oscars delay

After Oscars revealed its date for the next year’s ceremony, Golden Globes has set its ceremony date as February 28, 2021.

This comes in the wake of almost all film festivals and awards ceremonies postponing their dates because of the coronavirus pandemic including Oscars 2021.

Golden Globes’ new date is the same as that of the Oscars 2021 original ceremony date.

Golden Globes annually takes place in the month of January. It was previously announced that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts.

In early March, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that due to the virus crisis, films can qualify for Golden Globes consideration even if they do not first screen in a theater, as movie theaters shuttered amid the pandemic. Instead, films "may instead be released first on a television format and will still be eligible."

They, however, announced that this setup is temporary and would begin "March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in the Los Angeles area have generally reopened."

Meanwhile, the BAFTA Film Awards will be held on April 11, 2021 after originally being scheduled to take place on February 13, 2021.