Fawad Khan appears in episode 5 of 'Ms Marvel'; gets a warm welcome from fans on social media

Nearly a year after Fawad Khan confirmed his presence in Marvel's new series 'Ms Marvel', the Pakistani actor made his first appearance in the fifth episode of the show on Wednesday and got a thunderous welcome online.

Khan had a blink-and-miss appearance earlier in episode four but fans were in for a treat as the new episode that dropped on Wednesday featured mostly the back story of Kamala Khan's great grandparents Hasan and Ayesha, played by Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat respectively.



Ahead of the episode, Disney+Hotstar gave a sneak peek to the fans on what to expect in the coming episode and featured Fawad and Mehwish. In the show, Mehwish plays Ayesha, Kamala's great-grandmother from whom she has inherited the magical bangle that has given her the superpowers and Fawad plays Hasan, a freedom fighter living in pre-independent India, who dreams of freedom from British rule.

Needless to say, Fawad's presence in the show was celebrated by fans from the subcontinent with many lauding makers for casting the popular actor in a positive role in the series.

Fawad khan in MCU is a day I never thought I’d see but i loved every second of it. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/4TOPXePjpK — this user is watching Ms Marvel (@underooswebsss) July 6, 2022 ×

mehwish hayat and fawad khan are the most gorgeous couple to grace the mcu so far #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/ClyOnTAIbt — ridz st4 spoilers (@filmkirbys) July 6, 2022 ×

gawd, mehwish hayat and fawad khan's chemistry in the new ep of ms marvel<3 pic.twitter.com/bKABDjiGl3 — 🍰 (@nightsley) July 6, 2022 ×

I’m in disbelief watching episode 5 of Ms Marvel. I can’t believe this is a mainstream American series and I can’t believe this feels so authentically South Asian. Fantastic performances from @MehwishHayat and #FawadKhan. Beautiful chemistry - both speak so much with their eyes. — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) July 6, 2022 ×

We all can agree that fawad khan in ms marvel episode 5 is just #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/CQ2CD3qHC5 — z (@reblmoon) July 6, 2022 ×

In the past, Fawad has had a successful stint on Pakistani television and earned fame with shows like 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' and 'Humsafar'. The actor has since then moved to the big screen and had even acted in three Bollywood films- 'Khoobsurat', 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.



Earlier, in episode two of the show, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar too played a pivotal role. Farhan essayed the role of Waleed, who’s the leader of the Red Daggers, a vigilante group that helps Kamala Khan from the attacking Clandestines, led by Najma.



'Ms Marvel' explores the story of a Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani who inherits a bangle from her grandmother and realises she has superpowers. The show is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.