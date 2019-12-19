Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Swara Bhasker take part in anti CAA protest in Mumbai 

People in almost every corner of India took to streets on Thursday to protest against the Citizen Amendment Act and to condemn the violence on Jamia Milia Islamia students on Sunday.

The Mumbai leg of the protest saw several prominent faces from the film fraternity coming together to protest against CAA. Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, who came with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, actor Siddharth, Swara Bhasker, Huma Quereshi, Sushant Singh, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Mudassar Aziz and Rahul Dholakia were spotted at Mumbai's historic August Kranti Marg which saw lakhs of protestors gathering and peacefully protesting.

Some are heroes in both reel and real life, to be brave enough to stand for what you believe in even if you stand alone. Thank you @Actor_Siddharth & @FarOutAkhtar ❤️ #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/86tRStFQGX — Suvarna Haridas (@Suvarna_haridas) December 19, 2019 ×

Met this little protestor at August Kranti Maidan. The voice of people is loud and clear 🇮🇳#NoViolenceButNoSilence Thank you @MumbaiPolice for doing a great job at helping in organise a peaceful protest. Jai Maharashtra! Jai Hind ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rkVu50BI3x — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 19, 2019 ×

Stand up comedian Zakir Khan, Kunal Kamra were also present so was Youtube star Mallika Dua who came with actress Shweta Tripathi.



Those who could not make it shared tweets, stating their support to the movement.

While many celebrities have come out in support of the protests, people have also questioned the silence of celebrities including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh among others.