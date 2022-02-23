Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandker share dreamy photos of their wedding: 'With love from us to you'

The photos are finally out! Shibani Dandekar took a few days before she took to Instagram to share dreamy photos of her wedding to Farhan Akhtar. The couple who had been dating for three years exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on Saturday which was attended by close family and friends.



The photos that Dandekar shared on social media gave a glimpse of the joyous celebration that took place on Saturday.



Posting pictures with husband Farhan Akhtar, Shibani wrote, "Mr and Mrs. My Dream wedding dress by JADE by Monica and Karishma, designed by Shaleena Nathani, Monica Shah. (love you guys this dress is everything). Styled by my girl Shaleena."

Dandekar wore a red and beige gown for the big day which look complete with a veil which had a trail. Farhan Akhtar chose an all black attire for his special day.



The filmmaker-actor too shared photos of the wedding but unlike his wife, he shared black and white photos for social media.



"A few days ago, Shibani and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you," Akhtar wrote.

The couple got their marriage registered on Monday in Mumbai and had a post-wedding bash at Zoya Akhtar's home. The wedding was attended by actor Hrithik Roshan, Farhan cousin Farha Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty among others.

This is Farhan's second marriage. He was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. His daughters too attended the wedding at Khandala.