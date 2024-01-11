Fans can now buy the original Friends script that was found in a bin 26 years ago

Alert Friends fans! All the die-hard fans of the American sitcom have the golden chance of buying the original script of the hit show. Two original scripts of the two episodes that were found in a dustbin 26 years ago by a studio worker will soon be up for auction.



To prevent the leak, the scripts of The One With Ross’s Wedding Part I and Part II were asked to be thrown away after the episodes were filmed in London in 1998. However, one of the scripts was found by the staff members in a dustbin and kept for decades in his bedside drawer.

Both episodes were shot at Fountain Studios in Wembley.

The 60-year-old person, who refuses to disclose his identity, said that he is not a Friends fan and has no idea what to do with them.

''I found them in a bin a couple of week’s after filming had finished,'' he said, as per Telegraph.

“I left Fountain Studios in 1999 and when I came to clear my desk I just swept everything into a big cardboard box. I forgot the scripts were there. They were mixed up in a pile of paperwork.''



“It wasn’t until I checked through the box a few months later that I found them. They ended up in a bedside drawer and they’ve been there ever since. I could quite easily have thrown them out.''

The man added that he's not a big Friends fan and this script deserves to be owned by a ''big Friends fan.”

The scripts are expected to be sold for between 600 and 800 pounds. However, it could fetch even more money. The script will be put up for auction at Hertfordshire auctioneers Hanson Ross on January 12.

Along with the scripts, a production hoodie will be put on auction, among other goodies.

It's not clear who the scripts belonged to. But, as Amanda Butler, of Hanson Ross Auctioneers, said "There is a sticker for a chap called John Lanzer who is a set designer so they possibly could have been his."

Butler, who is a big fan of the American sitcom said, ''It's just surreal to read it and see in writing what you've seen on the screen".