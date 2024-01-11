Shocking! Matthew Perry 'assaulted' many women, threw coffee table at ex-fiance

Actor Matthew Perry, who is known for playing the iconic character of Chandler Bing in the hit 90s sitcom Friends, passed away on October 28. Months after his death, which has left many of his fans heartbroken, a shocking detail about Perry has emerged online.

As the new details emerged, Perry has physically assaulted several women in his life and even threw a coffee table at his ex-fiancee, Molly Hurwitz.

A source close to the actor has revealed that Perry, who claimed to be sober in the last few years of his life, assaulted Molly after she confronted him about cheating on her in 2021, per the Daily Mail.

Not only his fiance Molly, but Perry has also physically assaulted his live-in companion Morgan Moses. He threw her onto a bed during a heated meltdown in 2022.

After the attack, Moses quit her job as his sober companion and went on to cut off all her contact with him a full year before the memoir was published.

Without revealing the identity of Morgan, Perry referred to her as Erin in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, as he went on to thank her for saving his life after his colon burst. In recent months, many sources have revealed that Perry was never clean, and all the claims that he has made and written in his book were lies.

''Morgan was no longer working with Matthew. He had a horrible breakdown and in the heat of the moment, he could not control his emotions. He had a fear that he was going to be abandoned,’ a source revealed before adding, ''He shoved Morgan into a wall and threw her onto a bed. She left.'' ''The man those close to him knew and the man that the world saw were two very different people,'' the source told.