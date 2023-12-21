Matthew Perry was 'not happy' while working on Friends, actor George Clooney reveals

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing made everyone laugh out loud with his silly dialogue and witty expressions. However, while he was making others laugh, he was struggling alone deep inside. A few months after the heartbreaking death of the star, one of his oldest friends and actor, George Clooney, has made a poignant revelation about the star.

Clooney, who has been Perry's friend since the age of 16, said that the actor might have looked happy, but playing the role of Chandler didn't give him great joy.

Perry played the pivotal role of Chandler in Friends, one of the most beloved shows in American TV history. During his interview with Deadline, Clooney said, "I knew Matt when he was 16 years old."

"We used to play paddle tennis together... And he was a great, funny, funny, funny kid."

Perry, who started acting at the age of 15, rose to fame when he starred in the role of Chandler Bing in the 90s series, which made him a star overnight.

''He was a kid and all he would say to us, I mean me, Richard Kind and Grant Heslov, was, I just want to get on a sitcom, man. I just want to get on a regular sitcom and I would be the happiest man on earth. And he got on probably one of the best ever," the actor said.

Despite the success, money and fame, Perry was not happy. "He wasn’t happy. It didn’t bring him joy or happiness or peace. And watching that go on on the lot — we were at Warner Brothers, we were there right next to each other — it was hard to watch because we didn’t know what was going through him. We just knew that he wasn’t happy and I had no idea he was doing what, 12 Vicodin a day and all the stuff he talked about, all that heartbreaking stuff," Clooney said.

Perry struggled with addiction during the height of his career, and while shooting the third season of Friends, the actor was heavily dependent on Vicodin.



Perry's cause of death revealed:

Perry passed away on October 28 at his Los Angeles home after drowning in a jacuzzi. Earlier, it was reported that there were no drugs and no foul play involved. However, recently Perry's cause of death was disclosed, revealing that he died of the acute effects of ketamine, the drug used in the treatment of depression and anxiety.

Over the years, the actor was very vocal about his struggles with alcohol and addiction. In his memoir, the actor wrote that had been mostly sober since 2001.



''I have mostly been sober since 2001," he wrote, "save for about sixty or seventy little mishaps over the years." However, recently a friend of the late star revealed that Perry was ''never clean and lied about being sober.''