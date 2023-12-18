Matthew Perry lied about being sober and was never clean, actor's friend claims

Matthew Perry and his death continue to dominate the headlines. Perry, who was best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in Friends, passed away on October 28 at his Los Angeles home after drowning in a jacuzzi. Earlier, it was reported that there were no drugs and no foul play involved. However, earlier this week, Perry's cause of death was disclosed, revealing that he died of the acute effects of ketamine, the drug used in the treatment of depression and anxiety.

Perry's battle with alcohol and drug addiction is not hidden from the world. As per the reports, the actor, who had been very vocal about his struggles with addiction almost throughout his career, was sober for over 19 months before his death. However, recently, a friend of the late star shockingly revealed that the actor who died of a ketamine overdose was ''not clean and was lying''.

A friend of Perry, who has refused to reveal his identity, has told Dailymail that the actor was ''never clean and lied about being sober.''

Speaking to the media house, Perry's friend said, ''He lied to everyone about being clean. He never was. It is very sad. You know, the biggest lie he told was probably to himself.''

''He could be quite a manipulative person when it came to his struggles with using, but it was such a struggle, such a battle, and he battled every day to the end,'' the source added.

Earlier this week, Perry's autopsy report revealed that the actor died due to the acute effects of ketamine.

"Contributing factors in Mr. Perry's death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)," the medical examiner said in a statement. "The manner of death is accident. "

In his memoir, titled ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’, Perry wrote about ketamine infusion therapy as he revealed that he felt like "dying" during the hour-long therapy session.

Writing about his drug addiction, Perry revealed that he took ketamine infusion therapy at a Swiss rehab clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ketamine was a very popular street drug in the 1980s," Perry wrote in his book. "There is a synthetic form of it now, and it's used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression." Further recalling, the actor wrote that he felt like dying during the hour-long ketamine infusion therapy.

"Oh, I thought, 'This is what happens when you die,'" he wrote. "Yet I would continually sign up for this s**t because it was something different, and anything different is good."