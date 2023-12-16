Unravelling ketamine: The drug linked to actor Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry's cause of death has been disclosed as stemming from the acute effects of ketamine, a potent anesthetic that has found diverse applications in both medical and experimental psychiatric treatments. Perry, widely known for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic television series Friends, was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy — a procedure intended to address severe depression and anxiety. The revelation from the medical examiner's report has brought to light the specific circumstances surrounding Perry's tragic demise.

What is Ketamine?

Ketamine, chemically classified as a dissociative anesthetic, has long been employed in medical settings for inducing and maintaining anesthesia during surgical procedures. Its ability to produce sedation, analgesia, and dissociation from the surrounding environment has made it a valuable tool in various medical contexts. However, the past decade has witnessed an expansion of its use beyond its traditional role, particularly in the field of mental health.

Ketamine infusion therapy

Ketamine infusion therapy represents one such off-label application, where controlled doses of ketamine are administered intravenously to individuals grappling with severe depression and anxiety. The rationale behind this unconventional use stems from the drug's ability to rapidly alleviate symptoms in some patients, offering a potential breakthrough in the treatment of mood disorders that are often resistant to conventional therapies.

As per the medical examiner's report, the levels of ketamine in Perry's body were not consistent with those expected during routine ketamine infusion therapy sessions. Instead, the concentrations were akin to the levels utilised for general anesthesia in the context of surgical procedures.

Crucially, as per an Associated Press report, the last ketamine infusion therapy session Perry underwent, occurring one and a half weeks before his death, did not align with the persistently elevated ketamine levels found in his body. The drug is typically metabolised and eliminated from the body within a matter of hours.

How does ketamine work as an anesthetic and as an anti-depressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety drug)?

Ketamine acts primarily as an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, blocking the action of glutamate, a neurotransmitter involved in synaptic transmission. Its effects on the central nervous system lead to dissociation, analgesia, and, in some instances, psychedelic experiences. The rapid onset and short duration of action have contributed to its popularity in medical settings.