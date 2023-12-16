Matthew Perry's cause of death revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office recently released the toxicology report on the late Matthew Perry, unveiling the cause of the beloved actor's death. Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, passed away on October 28, 2023. The report indicates that the actor succumbed to the acute effects of ketamine, a potent anesthetic often used in medical and recreational settings, as per Variety.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy as part of his treatment for depression and anxiety. This therapeutic approach involves the controlled administration of ketamine, but the exact method of intake leading to the fatal overdose remains undisclosed. The toxicology report notes that the high levels of ketamine found in Perry's postmortem blood specimens would have led to cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression, ultimately resulting in his untimely demise.

In addition to the ketamine overdose, the report identified other contributing factors to Perry's death. These included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication commonly used to treat opioid use disorder. The combined impact of these factors led authorities to rule the death as an accident.