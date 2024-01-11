Mel Brooks and Angela Bessett receive honorary Oscars at Governors Awards

Hollywood veteran Mel Brooks was honoured with the lifetime achievement Oscar on Tuesday. The 97-year-old received an Oscar more than half a century after he won his only Academy Award for The Producers.



At a black-tie gala, Brooks -- who memorably sent up Adolf Hitler in the seminal satire The Producers, as well as exposing racial bigotry in films like Blazing Saddles -- joked that he felt bad about the fate of his previous Oscar which he won for best original screenplay.



"I miss it so much. I never should have sold it," he said, to raucous laughter in the ballroom. "I won't sell this one, I swear to God!" Brooks added.

The legendary US comic and filmmaker is one of the select few entertainers to win an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy -- collectively called an EGOT -- across a career spanning eight decades.

His latest honor came at the Governors Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which each year honors four industry veterans, many of whom are felt to have not received their dues at the regular Oscars.

Angela Bassett was also honoured on Tuesday at the gala. Bassett had been nominated twice before - once for playing Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do With It and then for playing Queen Ramonda in the 2022 superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Noting that she was only the second Black actress to earn an honorary Oscar, after Cicely Tyson, Bassett paid tribute to other Black female Hollywood pioneers such as Hattie McDaniel, who won an Oscar for Gone with the Wind in 1940.

It would be another half-century until McDaniel was followed by Whoopi Goldberg.

"My prayer is that we leave this industry more enriched, forward-thinking and inclusive than we found it," said Bassett.

"A future where there won't be a 'first', or an 'only', or suspense around whether 'history will be made' with a nomination or a win."

The Governors Awards represent a key chance for this year's Oscars hopefuls to socialize and network with Academy voters on behalf of their latest films. The Academy will announce Oscar nominees on 24 January.



Attendees at this year's Governors Awards included Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh on behalf of Oppenheimer, and Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for Barbie.

Emma Stone -- fresh from her Golden Globes win for Poor Things -- also attended, as did Paul Giamatti from The Holdovers, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese on behalf of Killers of the Flower Moon.