Exes Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama voice soulmates in Netflix’s 'Charming'

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama have reunited for Netflix's animated movie 'Charming'.

The two exes have previously worked together on Valderrama's TV show From 'Dusk till Dawn: The Series' where Lovato played a recurring character. 'Charming' sees Valderrama voicing Prince Philippe Charming who is cursed as a child to appear irresistible to any woman who crosses his path. In order to break the curse, he must find and marry his one true love, causing him to compulsively propose marriage to three princesses.

The That '70s Show star's production company WV Entertainment produced the film alongside Lovato, who served as the film's executive producer. She voices Lenore in the film, who seeks payment by the king if she can help the prince find love.

Valderrama, 40, shared a trailer for the film on his Instagram, and wrote "Charming Trailer 2021 EXCITING Announcement: Our company's @officialwventertainment first #Animated feature in partnership with John H Williams (producer of #Shrek) and @jeremywross."

"After years of production and love for this project I am thrilled to share that the untold story of Prince Charming (our first Latino Prince) @charmingmovie will be premiering today Friday January 8th!!!" he continued, "As an Original @netflix #Film Thank you to our amazing team @officialwventertainment, and our incredible cast @ddlovato @avrillavigne @ashleytisdale @gem0816 @niavardalos @siamusic @johncleeseofficial for taking this leap of faith! Hope you all enjoy it!"





The film also stars the voices of Sia, who plays the Half-Oracle, and Avril Lavigne, Ashley Tisdale and G.E.M. who voice Snow White, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty, respectively.

Valderrama and Lovato previously dated for six years before splitting in June 2016. Charming is now streaming on Netflix.