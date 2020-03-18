Dua Lipa releases new single with K-pop diva Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO

Dua Lipa has revealed a new remix of her latest single featuring Korean pop music’s top diva, Hwa Sa of girl group MAMAMOO. The single is an ‘80s-inspired, synth-dance track.

Titled ‘Physical’, the remix is an interesting mix of American and Korean music.

The single kicks off with new lyrics in Korean with Hwa Sa’s vocals at bouncy beats.

For those who are unaware, Hwa Sa just like Dua Lipa is known for pushing boundaries in the world of music. She made her solo debut last year with ‘twit’.

Listen to the music here:

With ‘Physical’, Dua Lipa forays into K-pop for the second time. In 2018, Dua teamed up with the female K-pop quartet BLACKPINK for the track ‘Kiss and Make Up’ that featured on the deluxe complete edition of the former's self-titled debut album.